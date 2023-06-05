LPL Financial LLC Acquires 6,912 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,784,000 after acquiring an additional 711,159 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 531,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,919,000 after buying an additional 156,246 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,333,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,912,000 after buying an additional 119,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,883,000 after buying an additional 89,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 75,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on HBNC shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Horizon Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of HBNC opened at $9.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The company has a market cap of $434.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

About Horizon Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.