LPL Financial LLC Acquires 808 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 4,060.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 20.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its holdings in AECOM by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM opened at $81.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.96. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $92.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

