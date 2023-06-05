LPL Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 23,734 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RECS opened at $24.96 on Monday. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $104.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.99.

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

