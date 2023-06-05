LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal by 114.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal by 18.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of UVV opened at $53.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average is $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Universal Co. has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $63.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.58%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

