LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in City Office REIT by 22.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 36.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 165.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth $5,674,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $5.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $201.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -216.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIO shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

