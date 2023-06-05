LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 671,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 86,270 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 570,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 258,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 26,692 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 98,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 62,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 91,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 58,541 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of PMX opened at $7.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.