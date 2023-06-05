LPL Financial LLC Buys 12,189 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) by 117.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSMU stock opened at $21.81 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

