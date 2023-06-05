LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,120 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,431,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,420,000 after acquiring an additional 423,900 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,787,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,242,000 after acquiring an additional 612,114 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ryanair by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,578,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,655,000 after acquiring an additional 856,560 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ryanair by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,094,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,359,000 after acquiring an additional 49,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ryanair by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,071,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,436,000 after acquiring an additional 246,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY opened at $106.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.46 and a 200 day moving average of $90.41. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ryanair from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

