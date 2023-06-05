LPL Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,709,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $56.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.15. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $49.79 and a 12 month high of $61.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

