LPL Financial LLC Buys Shares of 25,926 Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 25,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Insider Activity

Dorian LPG Price Performance

In related news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,725,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,653,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Dorian LPG news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,725,837 shares in the company, valued at $33,653,821.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $1,226,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,304,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 302,000 shares of company stock worth $6,315,070. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPG opened at $24.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $25.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $971.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 93.24%.

Dorian LPG Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.