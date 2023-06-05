LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Autoliv by 21.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after buying an additional 315,473 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter valued at about $13,065,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,636,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 27.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 649,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,675,000 after buying an additional 141,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALV shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.77.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $232,593.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $84.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.18. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

