LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 10.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 3.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 6.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Utz Brands

In other news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $119,953.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,374,981 shares in the company, valued at $64,158,388.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Utz Brands news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $119,953.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,374,981 shares in the company, valued at $64,158,388.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $24,990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,648,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,782,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,509,197 shares of company stock worth $25,164,835 over the last 90 days. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Utz Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $16.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $354.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese, veggie, other snacks and pork skins. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, PA.

