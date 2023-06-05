LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,827 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLIN. UBS Group AG boosted its position in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 1,281.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,127,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 49,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 33,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLIN opened at $34.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.94. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $35.69.

The VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (GLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies in India. GLIN was launched on Aug 25, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

