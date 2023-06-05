LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,432 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 30.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 38.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 23,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $196,045.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,391.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 23,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $196,045.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,391.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 87,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $863,640.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 918,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,071,193.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 418,206 shares of company stock worth $3,934,893. 15.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $9.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $12.76.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.73.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

