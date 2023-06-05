LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 365.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 75,343 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF stock opened at $47.97 on Monday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $57.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.22.

