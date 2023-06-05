LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,165 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Clarus were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarus by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,482,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,852 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Clarus in the third quarter worth $11,281,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 3,616.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after buying an additional 607,915 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Clarus by 34.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 922,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after acquiring an additional 237,357 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,694,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $8.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89. Clarus Co. has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $29.32.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarus had a negative net margin of 17.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $97.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.03 million. Equities analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently -5.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Clarus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

