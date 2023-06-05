LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSCF. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $914,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $708,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $261,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSCF opened at $42.35 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $55.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.32.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.361 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

