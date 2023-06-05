LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 702,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 311,646 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,051,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $730,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 29.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 68,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 308,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 65,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $12.56.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Brian Reid bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $43,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,385. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile

(Get Rating)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.