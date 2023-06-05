LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 504.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 79,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 66,267 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 38,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CTEC stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.33 million, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.41. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07.

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

