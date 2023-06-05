LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,106 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $42.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.11. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.80.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $185.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.13 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Stephen P. Marsh bought 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.40 per share, with a total value of $99,909.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.