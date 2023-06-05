LPL Financial LLC Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Carter Bankshares were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Carter Bankshares by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 54.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 68.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 75,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO Dyke Litz H. Van bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,304.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,420.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Arthur Loran Adams sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $27,610.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $106,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dyke Litz H. Van acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,304.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,420.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,294 shares of company stock valued at $30,597. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CARE stock opened at $15.01 on Monday. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $359.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71.

Carter Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services and insurance products. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

