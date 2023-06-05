LPL Financial LLC Has $475,000 Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,882 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 102,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 57.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $8.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.92.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 79.82% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The business had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 20,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $147,095.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,650 shares in the company, valued at $448,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $99,235.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $52,431.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 20,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $147,095.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

