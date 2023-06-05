LPL Financial LLC Has $481,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UJAN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $447,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of UJAN stock opened at $32.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $155.42 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

