LPL Financial LLC Has $481,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $127,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JUST opened at $61.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $288.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.00. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.87 and a 12-month high of $62.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.87.

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

