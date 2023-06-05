LPL Financial LLC Has $493,000 Stake in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,246 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BRC were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $771,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,188,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,479,000. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BRC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BRC from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BRC from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of BRC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

BRC Trading Down 2.7 %

BRCC opened at $5.49 on Monday. BRC Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 0.52.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). BRC had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $93.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BRC Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About BRC

(Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.