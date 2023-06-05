LPL Financial LLC Has $500,000 Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 5.3 %

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total value of $491,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,573 shares in the company, valued at $931,024.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 9,136 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $1,145,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,993.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Andersen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total transaction of $491,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,573 shares in the company, valued at $931,024.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $3,373,358. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSD opened at $126.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $128.82. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.27 and its 200-day moving average is $106.16.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.76 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 14.17%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

