LPL Financial LLC Has $505,000 Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 341.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Rapid7 from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

Rapid7 Stock Up 1.2 %

RPD stock opened at $48.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average of $41.52. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $74.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $183.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

