LPL Financial LLC Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,771,000 after buying an additional 304,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,644,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,650,000 after purchasing an additional 208,377 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,227,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,973,000 after acquiring an additional 36,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 653,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,290,000 after purchasing an additional 73,927 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $74.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 9.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -77.99 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.52 and its 200-day moving average is $68.38. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $90.15.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMDX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $395,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,270.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $395,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,270.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 12,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,037,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,828 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

