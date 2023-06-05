LPL Financial LLC Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.14. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $13.56.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

