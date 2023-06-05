LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 850.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MAV stock opened at $7.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $9.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

