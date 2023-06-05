LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $563,000.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIV opened at $11.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $15.26.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.1278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.82%.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

