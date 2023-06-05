LPL Financial LLC Invests $484,000 in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 131.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 1,855.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $115.63 on Monday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.15 and a 52-week high of $133.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.28 and its 200 day moving average is $119.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHH. StockNews.com began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.38.

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $264,484.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,049.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

