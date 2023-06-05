LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMBL. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Bumble in the third quarter worth $372,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Bumble by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after buying an additional 364,202 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Bumble by 2,048.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 11,904 shares during the period. Finally, True Signal LP bought a new position in Bumble in the fourth quarter worth about $1,117,000.

BMBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.55.

In other Bumble news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $207,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $207,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $16.55 on Monday. Bumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $242.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.92 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

