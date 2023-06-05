LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKMC. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 3,868.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,921,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,387,000.

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKMC opened at $80.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.78. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $87.65.

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that covers the bottom 10-30% market capitalization. BKMC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

