LPL Financial LLC Makes New $509,000 Investment in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,828 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AppFolio by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AppFolio by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio Stock Up 10.7 %

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $159.87 on Monday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.51 and a 52 week high of $160.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -63.19 and a beta of 0.96.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.52). AppFolio had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The business had revenue of $136.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

