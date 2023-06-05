LPL Financial LLC Makes New $523,000 Investment in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (BATS:NULC)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (BATS:NULC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Separately, 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,117,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NULC opened at $34.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (NULC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of large-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance criteria (ESG). NULC was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (BATS:NULC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.