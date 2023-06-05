LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,472 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In related news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valvoline Price Performance

Shares of VVV opened at $38.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $39.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 79.50% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The company had revenue of $344.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on VVV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

