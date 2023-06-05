LPL Financial LLC Purchases 3,499 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRWD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,536,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,873,000 after buying an additional 167,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,454,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,665,000 after buying an additional 567,365 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,331,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after buying an additional 252,333 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,123,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,288,000 after buying an additional 443,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,638,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $224,591.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,718,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $492,196.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 842,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,822.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $224,591.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 820,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,718,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,909 shares of company stock worth $1,001,751. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

IRWD opened at $11.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.