LPL Financial LLC Purchases 444 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,308 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $36.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.54. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $48.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.53.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NBTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $37.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at NBT Bancorp

In other news, Director Timothy E. Delaney acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $1,190,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,446.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $88,935.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,146. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Delaney purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,446.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Featured Articles

