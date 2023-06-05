LPL Financial LLC Purchases 55,888 Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) by 132.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,888 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock opened at $4.85 on Monday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%.

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

