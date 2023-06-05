LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,335,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after buying an additional 65,526 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,054,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 986,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,137,000 after purchasing an additional 32,451 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 6.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 427,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,604 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 153.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

CSW Industrials Trading Up 6.2 %

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total transaction of $131,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,103.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total transaction of $131,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,103.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 600 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $86,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,931.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $503,738. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWI opened at $153.53 on Monday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.03 and a 1-year high of $154.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.72.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

CSW Industrials Profile

(Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.