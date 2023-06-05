LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 38,806 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monroe Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $7.54 on Monday. Monroe Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

