LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 294,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 42,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 4.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $17.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.

