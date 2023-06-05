LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 616,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 113,342 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 400,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the second quarter worth about $84,000.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE:NCZ opened at $2.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

(Get Rating)

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.