LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,084 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCBK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriCo Bancshares

In other news, Director Michael W. Koehnen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,142. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TriCo Bancshares Trading Up 8.7 %

TCBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

TCBK opened at $36.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.04. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $58.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.56.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

