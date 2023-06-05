LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,095 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,272,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,081,000 after acquiring an additional 105,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,705,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,927,000 after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Visteon by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after purchasing an additional 834,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Visteon by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,797,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Visteon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 639,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,797,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $325,970.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,416.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $141.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.80 and its 200 day moving average is $149.31. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $94.71 and a twelve month high of $171.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.30 million. Visteon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

VC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $165.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.58.

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

