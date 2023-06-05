LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,217 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 365.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 250.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $23.01 on Monday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.98.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

In related news, Director Steven E. Shebik purchased 8,583 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $187,538.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Steven E. Shebik acquired 8,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $187,538.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,565 shares in the company, valued at $864,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $82,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

