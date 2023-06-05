LPL Financial LLC Sells 4,636 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 529.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

NYSE VSH opened at $26.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $26.74.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $871.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.05 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 12.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

