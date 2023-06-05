LPL Financial LLC Takes $509,000 Position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,275,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Get iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

BATS:XJH opened at $33.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $101.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.97.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.