LPL Financial LLC Trims Position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,651,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blink Charging by 14.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,177,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,585,000 after buying an additional 282,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,295,000 after buying an additional 29,917 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Blink Charging by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 341,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 43,751 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Blink Charging by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares during the period. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $6.71 on Monday. Blink Charging Co. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLNK shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Blink Charging from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 14,063 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $97,597.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,032,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,986,355.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 14,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $97,597.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,032,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,986,355.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 20,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,992,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,830,379.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 431,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,547,806. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

